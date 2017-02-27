Man Arrested, Accused of Plotting to Kill Officials

CARTER CO -- A Sulphur man has been arrested, accused of plotting to kill 3 elected officials in Carter County.

33 year old Schuyler Stewart is being held at the county courthouse.

Deputies say they got a tip that he was planning to kill district attorney Craig Ladd, district Judge Dennis Morris, and associate district Judge Thomas Baldwin.

Chris Bryant, the Carter County Sheriff said, "We were told about a pin gun that was located... we did find it, we did notify the elected officials, that, of what was taking place, so that they could take precautionary measures as well."

Officials say Stewart is being charged with performing an act of violence, and may face more as the investigation continues.