Four Vehicle Accident Closes Interstate for Hours

THACKERVILLE, OK -- An accident involving three big rigs and a car early Monday morning, created commuter chaos.

Troopers say a trailer came unhitched from a vehicle that was traveling north.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol tells us what followed was a chain reaction accident.

"The car dolly actually ruptured a fuel tank for one of the uh semi's...” Trooper Walter Jack said, “uh on the side of the semi, uh spilling approximately three to five hundred gallons of diesel fuel all over the interstate."

That diesel fuel, according to troopers, would have been like driving on ice.

O.H.P says they had no choice but to close the north bound lanes until the spill could be cleaned up.

"Uh hazmat team was called out of Oklahoma City... they responded..." Trooper Jack said.

I35 was closed for over 5 hours, leaving commuters frustrated.

Juan Mendez, was stuck in traffic for over two hours and said, "I think uh getting the information more out there sooner and quicker would be more adequate cuz everybody wanna be around, driving around in circles like we have seen the past hour so... confusion. A little bit of confusion."

Others, like commercial truck drivers say accidents like this keep them from being able to do their job.

"I am quite frustrated because they could be showing us you know different routs... telling us what’s going on, and you know say, ‘hey, take this road, this road’ and you can get on with your way." Truck driver, Chris Sellers said.

The Oklahoma highway patrol says nobody was injured in the accident.