Atoka County issues another burn ban

ATOKA, OK- One Texoma county is battling mother nature and after lifting a 30 day burn ban last week the county decided to put a shorter ban in effect.

Atoka County Emergency Management says over the weekend fire crews battled nearly a dozen fires in one day. Monday morning county commissioners decided to put a week long burn ban in effect and they say absolutely no burning.

Big flames and heavy smoke in areas of southern Oklahoma have been a familiar sight throughout the month of February. We caught up with one area firefighter to talk about conditions to our north.

"The drought and the dead dry grass, conditions are just right for wildfires," Denison Fire Marshal John Weda.

Firefighters say these type of conditions can be a recipe for disaster if an area under a burn ban has a fire that gets out of control.

"If your fire gets out of control you can be held responsible for that just as well. If it burns somebody else's property, it can hurt somebody. There's a lot of things that can go wrong," said Weda.

Atoka County Commissioners met Monday and placed another 7 day burn ban. Emergency Management there says the county is still under a severe drought.

"We've got 14 volunteer fire departments running ragged and we're just trying to help them," said Derek Nixon with Atoka County Emergency Management.

On Saturday alone fire crews battled ten fires from either trash piles that got out of hand or controlled burns.

"Our fire departments have been the last two weeks especially running ragged," said Nixon.

Atoka County Emergency Management says for the next 7 days, absolutely no outdoor burning, grilling or using anything that sparks.

"I hope people will pay attention to it and hope it will help," said Nixon.

Firefighters say don't be fooled the rain Monday. It's going to take a lot more before the fire threat goes away.

"If the grass is brown and dead it'll still burn very easily. This moisture is going into the ground not the grass. The green grass is safe when it's starting to green up around it and it shouldn't be too much longer before it's fairly safe," said Weda.

If caught burning in Atoka County you could face a fine of up to $500.