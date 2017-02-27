Semi Crash Shuts Down Northbound I-35 in Gainesville

COOKE COUNTY, TX -- If you're about to be headed north on I-35 in Gainesville, you might want to find another route.

Troopers say there has been a semi accident on the Red River bridge.

They say the northbound lanes have been completely shut down because of a diesel spill.

At least one person has been injured.

A hazmat crew is on the way.

There's no word on when the highway will be back open.