Authorities in Fannin County Searching for Wanted Man Considered Dangerous

FANNIN COUNTY, TX -- Authorities in Fannin County are searching for man they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Both the Fannin County Sheriff's Office and Bonham Police Department are looking for 35 year old Timothy John Gorman.

Police say Gorman hit a car with a family and infant inside several times, before driving off.

He then later threatened to shoot someone else in the face.

After a short pursuit by police, Gorman crashed his car, and took off on foot.

Gorman is wanted in both Texas and Idaho.

Police believe he is still in the Fannin County are and may be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, police say do not approach him and call Bonham police.