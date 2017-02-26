WWII wings found and returned to veteran's family

VAN ALSTYNE, TX- A man's passion for looking for things in the dirt turned into something valuable for a North Texas family. Reggie Cusick often spends his days searching for treasures across the world.

"I've always been into archeology, history and I just love doing it as a hobby." We've found some really great stuff. It's a fun hobby and you never know what you're going to dig up," said Cusick.

His passion for digging recently led him to a set of silver wings in Van Alstyne. Dating back to the late 40's and early 50's.

"I could tell it was a significant find. You don't find a lot, it was really nice," said Cusick.

After some research he found out the wings belonged to Cecil Batsell. A World War II veteran. Cusick soon found the veterans great grandson and returned the silver wings.

"We're talking about almost 80 years they could have been in the ground here, and they just mysteriously popped up out of the blue and now here we are getting them relocated to our family," said Charlie Skaggs.

Batsell worked as a fireman back when Perrin Field was known as the Perrin Air Force Base. His family says he served right before the army and air force split into to two units.

"He was a star person and a great gentleman and served our country well," said Skaggs.

And while it's still a mystery exactly how those wings were lost, the family has a clue.

"Stories from back in the day from my grandmother doing her laundry, to the wings falling off and her losing him and him being mad at her and she is mad at him," Skaggs said laughing.

A long lost treasure now back to keep close for generations.

"It's a piece of our family, in our family memories and we can pass it on to our kids from here on out," said Skaggs.

Fun fact we mentioned earlier Batsell was a fireman, well turns out his great grandson chose the same career path. He is now a firefighter in McKinney.