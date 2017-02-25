Local Track Club Needs Help Sending Students to State Track Meet

SHERMAN, TX— A local track club needs your help raising money to send students to the State track meet.

"Last year it was just a trial run, but this year we're here to make a statement,” said Keith Craddock, head coach of the team.

Last year the Sherman Track Club kicked off its first year of competition and went to State after a late start to the season.

"We hit the ground running; we had 60+ kids and took 21 to State,” Craddock said.

The club placed 5th in all of their relays, but this year they’re ready to make their mark and show all of Texas what they can really do.

"I want to see the same people that I didn't beat so I can show them that I have been getting faster,” said JaLeah Dixon, a member of the team.

But their dream of blazing a trail at State might not come true…the club doesn’t have the money to go.

"The city didn't have us in the budget for their summer program so we're just having a lot of problems,” said Craddock.

Craddock says they need $4,000 to compete this summer.

"We need uniforms and traveling expenses and we plan on taking 40+ kids to State so that's going to be a lot of rooms,” he said. “We just need help in each and every way we can."

And students say the competition means the world to them.

"It's everything… I really want to compete,” said Bria Bullard, a member of the team.

"It’s really important and I really want to go,” Dixon said.

Craddock says the club battled the same problem last year.

"We had some late fundraisers at the end of the year that helped us out,” he said.

This year the team is hoping the community will pull together again and send them to State.

If you’d like to help, Craddock says you can contact him directly at 903-771-6157 or visit their Facebook page.