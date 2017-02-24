Students soar with excitement at Aviation Visitation Day

DURANT, OK -- High school students in Oklahoma were flying high Friday at the Aviation Visitation Day.

The Southeastern Aviation Sciences Institute hosted the event in Durant.

They had a campus and facility tour and got to see a flight simulator and speak with pilots to get an idea of what it’s like in the air.

“It’s very exciting when they get here, so it’s not only the new experiences of college, but they’re also usually within the first two weeks of school, they are in an airplane flying,” said George Jacox with the Aviation Flight Department.

This is the second year they’ve put on the event. Nearly 50 students took part along with their parents.