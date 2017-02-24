Local Wildlife Refuge Continues Fight Against Feral Hogs

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Texas is stepping up its fight against feral hogs.

This week the state Department of Agriculture approved a new method on the front against the pests, by giving the green light to a new pesticide laced with warfarin targeting the wild pigs.

A method one local wildlife refuge says they won’t use.

Fresh, uprooted land, just one of several signs caretakers at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge in Sherman look for in their fight against feral hogs.

For years the refuge has been working to rid of the invasive pests that often wreak havoc and cost millions of dollars in damages wherever they go.

"They do impact our wildlife refuge area by impacting the habitats that we have for native and migratory wildlife, they also eat crops we have for wildlife here, they can create erosion issues," said refuge Deputy Manager, Paul Balkenbush.

An ongoing list of problems the refuge curbs, by stopping the wild pigs from multiplying.

"We have a multifaceted approach to feral hog management, it's an ongoing issue, we're not going to totally eradicate the wildlife off the refuge, that's probably not a realistic goal, but we can have hunting out here through a public draw system," said Balkenbush.

Two hunts a year, plus a remote trapping system.

A high tech device that takes and sends images of the hogs via text, once triggered.

"So we can see images of the hogs that are in the trap, and then we trigger that remotely to close," said Balkenbush.

The pigs are lured in using corn as bait; it’s just one of several traps used by the wildlife refuge.

But there's one method they won't be using, poison.

A new technique recently approved by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who announced a “feral hog apocalypse” is within reach in Texas.

"We would want to see an exhaustive amount of research done, and indisputable evidence showing it wouldn't affect anything but hogs, and there would be no possibility that non-target species would be affected, or other things that may eat those species, including humans who could who could hunt hogs here on the refuge legally, and want to consume those, so I don't see the use of a feral hog toxicant on the refuge anytime in the future," said Balkenbush.

A decision the refuge says they'll stick too, as they continue their mission to protect local wildlife.

The refuge went on to say because their land is a trust land, they take extreme measures when it comes to controlling pests, including hogs, and there’s just enough information available for them to take such risks.