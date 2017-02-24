“Our Year of First Without You” Attempting to End Suicide and Promote Organ Donation Awareness

Whitewright mother, Bobbi Gilbert lost her teenage son almost two years ago to suicide. Since then, she’s written a book called “Our Year of First Without You” A Journey Through Suicide and Organ Donation.

In the book Bobbi talks about what happened and how her son Pierce took his own life, as well as those who survived because of the donation of his organs.

Now, she’s hoping to raise awareness about organ donation and bring the stigma of talking about suicide to an end.

To buy the book visit: https://www.amazon.com/Our-Year-First-Without-You-ebook/dp/B01M6B95QB