A local school jump ropes to good health

SHERMAN, TX -- A local school is jump roping for a good cause.

Fairview Elementary in Sherman started their jump rope for the heart program today.

It benefits the American Heart Association.

Last year the school raised more than 15-thousand dollars.

That makes them one of the top donator's in the state.

School administrators say they hope to raise even more this year.

"One of the greatest things we can do at a school, any school, is teach the kids to care about the community and make it a better world for other people, and in return you're making it a better world for yourself," Coach Mike Gillum said.

