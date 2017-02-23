TEXOMA -- The Texoma manufacturing industry is recruiting teenagers in high school for future jobs.

The Texoma Middle Skills Project is a collaboration between local manufacturers and local schools.

With the manufacturing industry steadily growing, businesses are trying to promote and speak to 9th graders about jobs after graduation.

Interested students can take classes for free while in school that can be used as college credit.

"We have a lot of manufacturing companies in our area, and so we have a lot of investment from the local economic board, as well as workforce, and then a lot of those area companies that are very supportive and seeking out soon to have those technical skills to work in their facilities," Anna Hicks said.

So far the companies visited Sherman and Denison high school.