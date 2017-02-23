Local Democratic Party Rallies in Support of Affordable Care Act

SHERMAN, TX -- A group of demonstrators protested outside the Grayson County Courthouse Thursday afternoon in support of the Affordable Care Act, hoping to get the attention of a local congressman, and joining nationwide pro-Obamacare rallies.

Despite your political stance, there’s no denying changes are coming for the Affordable Care Act.

Causing tension and concern among those who support it.

"Kids need it, elderly need it, and we certainly have to replace it with a good program that's affordable, not just accessible, but affordable," said Grayson County Democratic Party member, Tony Beaverson.

It’s a stance dozens of local Democratic Party members agree on.

On Thursday, they gathered at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman, rallying to keep Obamacare alive.

"They can't oust it, there would be too many people that would be hurt by it, and it would be fool-hearted for them to repeal it without a replacement," said Beaverson.

Many worried thousands of people would lose their health insurance, if republican lawmakers were to repeal the ACA altogether.

Including 18-year old Maura Shehan.

"My mom the only way she could afford insurance for us was because of the Affordable Care Act, and she's had to use it for multiple surgeries and procedures, it's definitely helped us," said Shehan.

Uncertainties expressed by demonstrations taking place during a congressional recess.

For several hours, organizers worked to get the attention of U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe, but were instead met with his constituent liaison, and told the republican congressman is tied up with the new Trump administration.

"No one here represents him, they can't tell you where he stands, so he needs to come home, and he needs to face the people here, and tell them where he stands, and let him hear where they stand," said Beaverson.

They’re now asking the republican congressman to hold a town hall meeting to discuss their issues and concerns regarding health care.

A request organizers say hasn’t happened yet, despite their multiple attempts, regardless the democratic group remains hopeful.

Since vowing to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act, there are now talks congressional republicans plan to instead fix it.

KTEN reached out to Congressman Ratcliffe on Thursday about the protest, his office released a statement shown below:

"Congressman Ratcliffe appreciates hearing from all his constituents. He's been very clear about his position against Obamacare since he first ran for Congress. Since then, he's voted for legislation to repeal and dismantle Obamacare multiple times. He recently gave the weekly Republican address about the failures of Obamacare. His position on this issue has been well documented, and he stands by it."