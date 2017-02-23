Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mother

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX- The man convicted in the murder of his mother will likely spend his life behind bars. Garth Claytor of Valley View was found guilty by a jury Wednesday. Thursday he was sentenced to life in prison.

There was a sigh of relief in court for the Claytor family when the sentence was read that took jurors less than 5 minutes to decide. Prosecutors say this killing was brutal and beyond what one can imagine.

Newly released footage shows a glimpse of what the Claytor family went through just hours before their worst nightmare came true.

Newly released body cam video shows Garth Claytor aggressive and angry the night he brutally stabbed his mother 58 year old Sheila Claytor.

"I told my mom, I knew this was going to happen. And I tried warning her. I saw what was going to happen eventually," said son Allen Claytor.

Tragically, Sheila was stabbed more than 60 times in what prosecutors say was a savage killing.

" She was struggling against it because she had the cuts along her face. Most of the stab wounds were in the back of her head, back of her neck and back," said First Asst. District Attorney Kerye Ashmore.

After the murder Claytor stole her car, banking information and household items and drove to Flagstaff Arizona where he's seen trying to pawn off belongings in exchange for money.

"He got caught in Vegas, came back and really didn't have an explanation other than the fact that he was guilty of murder," said Ashmore.

Still grieving the loss of his mother, Claytor's brother read a letter to the court questioning Garth why he never showed any remorse.

"I wanted to cuss him out and yell and scream at him, but at the same time watching the video mom out there I wanted to honor her in that way," said Allen Claytor.

Moving forward the family says this is the closure they needed to finally move on.

"We've been looking for this day for over a year now so having this final piece of the puzzle, we can truly start healing," said Allen Claytor.

Garth Claytor represented himself throughout the trial. On top of his life sentence he also has to pay a $10,000 fine. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years.