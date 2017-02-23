Local Organ Transplant Recipient Speaks out for Organ Donation

ARDMORE, OK - After doctors said they could not save one young man's life, his mother chose to donate his organs.

Today, Jerry Hanson is one of seven people living because of that selfless decision.

It’s been a five year battle since Jerry Hanson found out that his life long struggle with diabetes caused his kidneys to stop working.

Hanson said, "I was the sickest person they’ve ever gave a kidney to."

His wife Sherry added, "He was the most critical. Um... Jerry hasn’t really let things like critical stand in his way."

To the Hansons, their emotional journey is about more than Jerry's recovery.

It’s about the selfless act of one person who doctors were not able to save.

The twenty-two year old patient didn't make it, but seven others did because of the organs he donated.

"How can you thank someone that has given you a gift to help you live just a little while longer? Because they made a very selfless decision to, to give an organ," Sherry said.

Being an organ donor is something the Hansons say, not enough people sign up for.

"Twenty-two people a day... die on the transplant list...” Jerry said, “There’s one hundred and nineteen thousand on the transplant list... give or take a few thousand."

Jerry’s doctors say checking the box to become a donor is something every person should consider.

"it's important to talk to your family about how you would want your uh organs to be donated, uh in the event that you become a potential doner it’s, it's good to do that when you’re healthy and not when you’re sick and in the bed and, and about to be a doner," Dennis Martin, the Director of Transplant Services at O.U. Medical Center said.

The Hansons say you never know how many lives could be saved when one is lost.

Jerry emotionally said, "He saved seven..."

His wife finished, "yes, he saved seven lives with his decision"

It has been an emotional ride for the Hansons, who can't thank their donor enough.

According to organdoner.gov, 95% of people support donating organs, but only 48% have actually checked the box.