"Be an Upstander, Not a Bystander"...Students Get a Lesson on Standing Up to Bullying

GUNTER, TX— Students at a local middle school got a lesson on taking a stand against bullying.

Through the power of music and dancing, anti-bullying activist and recording artist Keenan West empowered more than 200 middle school students in Gunter with the courage to stand out of the crowd and make a noise against bullying.

“57% of the time when bullying is going on in person or on social media if someone would’ve stood or spoken up, the problem stops in less than 10 seconds,” West said.

By challenging students to be an “upstander” and not a bystander, West says it puts the power to stomp out bullying in their hands.

“It’s important for students to get the message because students are the ones that are in the problem, some of them are creating the problem, and most of the students are aware of the problem,” said West.

Although the middle school has a zero tolerance against bullying, science teacher Debbie Murphy says verbal bullying is a common problem among teens.

“Every day kids say unkind things to each other, it may not be physical bullying, but they say things without thinking and they don’t think about the hurt it’s going to cause,” Murphy said.

And words are just as powerful as sticks and stones, research shows insults and teasing can cause deep psychological scars.

“It can take people’s lives, I know a person who even tried to kill themselves because they got bullied,” said Hope Caperton, a 7th grader.

Many students say they witnessed bullying and did nothing to stop it, but after listening to West’s message they plan to take action.

After the presentation Gunter ISD launched a text tip line called GT Tiger Tips to give students a way to report bullying anonymously.