BREAKING: Man Sentenced For Collinsville Murder

BREAKING: Man Sentenced For Collinsville Murder

BREAKING: A Grayson County jury has just sentenced Garth Claytor to life behind bars for the murder of his mother.

He will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

Wednesday the same jury convicted the 27 year old for the December 2015 crime.

Collinsville police say they found 58 year old Shellia Claytor dead inside her home on Debbie Street during a welfare check.

Garth Claytor was later arrested by United States Marshalls a few days later in Las Vegas.

