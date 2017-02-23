Local High School Senior Creates Livestock Show for Students with Special Needs

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX - A Howe high school senior is proving it takes determination and a great idea to make a big difference. Mati Abner says she set her mind to creating a livestock show set specifically to benefit special needs students, and now that idea is coming to fruition.

The event, called Showing with Heart, is set to take place on March 2nd during the Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show at Loy Lake. The event is completely free, Abner just asks that Texomans fill the stands for a good cause.

To find out more information visit the Facebook page for “Showing With Heart Livestock Show”.