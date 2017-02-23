Hear Live Classical Music with the Sherman Symphony Orchestra

BREAKING: Howe, Texas - Grayson County deputies are currently in a standoff with a suspect inside a home in the 900 block of Bennett Road in Howe. That's about seven miles from Howe High School where deputies and several law enforcement agencies from Grayson County have set up a command post. Neighbors along Bennett Road have been told to stay inside their homes. Negotiators are trying to talk the subject into coming out of the house. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office...