Hear Live Classical Music with the Sherman Symphony Orchestra

SHERMAN, TX – Saturday night, February 25th, Texomans are invited to the Sherman Symphony Orchestra production playing Haydn, Wagner, and Rachmaninov.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Sherman Kidd-Key Auditorium (400 N Elm Street.)

Tickets cost $15 for adults and all students are free. To find out more information visit shermanorchestra.org.

