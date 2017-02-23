A Chance to Workout for a Wish Benefitting Wishing Well Texoma

SHERMAN, TX - All are invited to the 9th annual Nautilus Workout for a Wish Aerobathon benefiting Wishing Well Texoma.

The event takes place Saturday, February 25th, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Nautilus Family Fitness Center (2719 Hwy 75 in Sherman).

Those working out for a good cause can attend RIPPED, Aqua, or Yoga from 9:00 a.m. or at 10:35 a.m. the options are Zumba, Silver Sneakers, or Cycle.

Registration is 30 minutes before the event. To find out more information visit www.texomafit.com.