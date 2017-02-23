One Dead, Three Injured in Pontotoc County Crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

One Dead, Three Injured in Pontotoc County Crash

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK -- One person is dead and three others in the hospital after an accident in Pontotoc County.

Troopers say 55 year-old Mary Nappa of Shawnee was killed when the car she was a passenger in slammed into the back of a pickup truck.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 1 two miles east of Ada.

Nappa was pronounced dead at the scene.

All others were taken to area hospitals in either serious or critical condition.

The cause is still under investigation.

    •   