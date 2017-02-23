Sherman Boy's Love for Garbage Trucks Becomes Reality

SHERMAN, TX -- Thanks to a local trash truck driver, a young boy's love for garbage trucks became a reality Wednesday.

The Sherman sanitation worker gave him a chance to operate it.

For some kids, taking out the trash could be a drag, but for 4-year old Tatum Jaye, it's what usually leads to the highlight of his day.

"Every Wednesday he comes and wakes me up, or his mom up, and let us know that its trash day and he helps me takes the trash cans to the road," said Spencer Jaye, Tatum’s dad.

You see trash day means a lot to Tatum.

"Everyone who knows my son, he loves trucks, especially garbage trucks," said Jaye.

Tatum loves them so much; this energetic boy patiently waits once a week to see his favorite garbage truck, and driver, Mike.

"He stands out here and waves, and mike the trash guy always honks the horn, and he has a really good time with it," said Jaye.

An unlikely friendship that began a few months back.

"I look forward to seeing him every Wednesday out here; it means the world to me, to see the smile on his face," said Mike Easley, sanitation driver for the City of Sherman.

Mike Easley has been a sanitation driver for the City of Sherman for the last six years.

On Wednesday, he once again lit up Tatum’s face, this time changing things up a bit.

"I figured he'd want to sit in the seat and let him honk it himself, and make his day," said Easley.

From operating the knobs, to honking the horn, Tatum got a hands on tour of his favorite truck.

"It really made his day," said Jaye.

A moment captured and shared on Facebook by his father.

"I just put it up for family and friends to see, and next thing you know it's like up to six thousand views, it really blew my mind," said Jaye.

Likes that keep on coming, perhaps because his newest fans share Tatum’s passion to love unconditionally whatever it is that inspires you.

Despite his passion for garbage trucks, Tatum wants to grow up and become a marine just like his dad.

He does however would like to own a garbage truck to drive.