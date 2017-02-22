Grayson County swears in two new deputies

BREAKING: Howe, Texas - Grayson County deputies are currently in a standoff with a suspect inside a home in the 900 block of Bennett Road in Howe. That's about seven miles from Howe High School where deputies and several law enforcement agencies from Grayson County have set up a command post. Neighbors along Bennett Road have been told to stay inside their homes. Negotiators are trying to talk the subject into coming out of the house. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office...More >>
The 2017 Magnolia Festival is about to get underway and there is no better way to start it than the 76th annual Durant Riding Club RodeoMore >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The doors were locked Friday morning at Anytime Fitness in the Shafer Crossing shopping center at the corner of U.S. 75 and U.S. 82.More >>
DURANT, OK -- The Choctaw Nation hosted its sixth annual Trail of Tears bike ride honoring the devastating march that happened nearly 180 years ago.More >>
The Oklahoma House has passed a $6.8 billion spending plan that protects the budgets of about 15 state agencies but cuts many others by about 5 percent.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Gov. Greg Abbott visited a gun range Friday to sign a law reducing Texas' fees for licenses to carry handguns to the lowest in the nation. At the same event, he "joked" about guns and reporters.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- John Johnston of Mill Creek will spend the next four years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony and larceny of domestic animals.More >>
COLBERT, OK -- Colbert's Jarvis Dobbs is the winner in District 17, which encompasses Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Johnston, Marshall and Pontotoc counties in Texoma.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- The preliminary investigation into a fatal shooting that happened outside a gun range in Ardmore earlier this week is now in the hands of the Carter County District Attorney.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- The alleged schemers are asking for money while claiming to be associated with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.More >>
