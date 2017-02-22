Grayson County swears in two new deputies

GRAYSON COUNTY -- It was a big day for a local sheriff’s office, two new deputies were sworn in.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s office welcomed Deputy Jordan Clark and Deputy Kenna Barker into their family this morning.

Deputy Clark was born and raised in Sherman and is returning to the Sheriff’s office after working for the Howe Police Department.

Deputy Barker recently graduated from the Texoma Regional Police Academy she's says she's excited to join the department.