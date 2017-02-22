Texas Rangers open investigation into Denison Chamber of Commerc - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Texas Rangers open investigation into Denison Chamber of Commerce

DENISON, TX – The Texas Rangers are investigating allegations of theft with a local chamber of commerce, that’s according Texas Department of Safety.

The Denison Chamber of Commerce and the City of Denison released a joint statement saying in part they’ve been working together internally on an audit of the chamber and the Convention Visitors Bureau.

They’re working to turn over information to the Texas Rangers.

No other details about the investigation are being released.