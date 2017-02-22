Grayson County's Great Texas Warrant Round Up

GRAYSON COUNTY – It’s that time of year again when Grayson County law enforcement agencies will round up people with outstanding warrants.

Each year Grayson County does their Great Texas Round Up for outstanding warrants.

If you think you may have a warrant you have till next week before they start arresting people.

Those that are not sure they have a warrant you should contact the agency you think it could be with.

The warrant round up is a joint operation between multiple agencies throughout Grayson County.

"The actual arrests don't start until later next week, so we're still encouraging the public to come out, try and get their warrants taken care of by Friday of this week, so that we don't have to go out and arrest them," Lt. Sarah Bigham said.

Now if you can't pay the full amount of your warrant depending on jurisdiction you may be able to make payment arrangements.