Lake Murray Celebrates Grand Opening

ARDMORE, OK - It’s a tourist attraction that park managers say will bring new life to Oklahoma’s largest state park.

Park Manager Carol Conrad said, "Oh this is just a big event for Lake Murray. We are just so excited that we got the new buildings open."

The official ribbon cutting was celebrated Wednesday with people coming from all over.

The ribbon was cut by Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin, who says she's excited about the opportunity Lake Murray Lodge brings.

"It’s gonna be wonderful for the economy for southern Oklahoma, great for tourism and economic value for quality of life issues and hopefully we will see other businesses that will join along in this park," she said.

Governor Fallin says she would encourage Oklahomans and Texans to visit the park.

Lodge managers agree.

"It’s really great to have the grand opening, get the ribbon cut and let everyone know that we are 100% open."

Michael Cooley says they already have fun events planned.

And he's inviting everyone to enjoy the park.

He added, "Um, Friday, and its, well, begins, a blue grass festival here at Lake Murray lodge. So this weekend, come on out, enjoy the blue grass."

And as Mary Fallin says, Oklahoman’s aren’t the only ones who can come enjoy the new lodge.

Fallin said, "This is a wonderful new addition to southern Oklahoma that will attract visitors from all over, whether it's Oklahoma or Texas, great location, beautiful part of the state, absolutely fantastic lodge.”