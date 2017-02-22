Local Company Donates Body Armor Vests to Grayson County Sheriff's Office

SHERMAN, TX— Deputies in Grayson County will soon have better protection in the line of duty all thanks to a local company who donated 25 body armor vests.

"You can't turn on the news without hearing about a police officer being shot,” said William Cates, CEO of X Care.

With the rise of fatal shootings of police officers across the nation, William Cates wanted to make sure officers in the line of duty returned home unscathed at the end of the day.

He and his company donated 25 body armor vests to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Cates says the vests will help protect law enforcement officers from high powered riffles.

"The need that they have and the danger that some of these officers face on a daily basis we just thought that it was important,” said Cates.

Cates says the vests weigh 50 pounds and will help defend officers in extreme situations.

Sheriff Tom Watt says it gives them a new level of protection they didn’t have before.

"The environment around the country hasn't been favorable toward law enforcement,” Watt said. “I will sleep better knowing that when the bad things happen we'll have more protection than we’ve ever had before.”

The vests cost $20,000, but Cates says it was a small price to pay for protecting the men and women in blue.

"There was one [officer] killed the day before yesterday in California, so anything we can do to prevent that and having community support I feel like is step one,” said Cates.

Cates says his company is also going to donate ballistic helmets and a dual purpose patrol dog to the sheriff's office in the coming months.