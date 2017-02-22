New Sherman attraction to open this weekend

SHERMAN, TX- A new type of thrill is soon to come to downtown Sherman to entertain all ages.

The downtown escape rooms officially open this weekend. We caught up with a few people who were able to try it out before Friday's opening.

So far they think it'll be a huge hit in downtown Sherman.

"Oh it was just so much fun. My heart was pounding because I just wanted to win get out," said participant Karen Tooley.

One North Texas couple has found a way to turn their love for escape rooms into a way of life.

"We went on a date night and ended up at an escape room, and fell in love with it and decided after going to so many we should enjoy it ourselves bring one to the community," said Shary Henderson.

Opening Friday is the first room, "The cabin." A group of up to 8 people are locked in and work together with clues to get out in one hour. A few lucky people got to give it an early try.

"At first we kind of got off to a slow start because we were trying to figure out like how things coordinate with clues and everything," said Jodie Stautner.

Behind the scenes, the Henderson's give out the clue's and watch as groups work to make their escape.

"It's a different experience every time someone goes through it for us because no one does it exactly the same," said Danny Henderson.

Right now only one room will be open this weekend. Two more escape rooms are in the making.

"We'll open our second up by spring break is what we're shooting for. And we've got room for expansion here which is why we chose this building," said Henderson.

And so far people think it'll help revive Sherman's downtown district.

Pricing is $25 per person. You can book private groups for $175 for up to a group of 8. They'll be open Friday through Sunday. To learn more click these links.

"I will yes do it again. I won't do this room but they're coming with another one in a couple of weeks," said Tooley.

"This is going to be one of the hot new things. Especially for the college students to come do on the weekend," said Stautner.

http://www.downtownescaperooms.com/booking.html

https://www.facebook.com/downtownescaperooms/?fref=ts