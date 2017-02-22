Leadership Durant Kicks of “Taste of Durant”

DURANT, OK – Tickets are on sale now for the Taste of Durant taking place Saturday, February 25th from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Leadership Durant is hosting the event, and at least 15 businesses in the area are participating in the fun.

Tickets are $20 if bought before the event or $25 at the door. Anyone with questions can call 580-924-0848.