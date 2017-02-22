Sherman Mardi Gras Bead Crawl Drawing in a Crowd

SHERMAN, TX - Anyone looking for some good family fun can join in the bead crawl Saturday, February 25th in Sherman.

Organizers say more than 28 businesses are participating in the downtown area. They plan to give out beads and prizes and live music is slated to place in a number of merchants in the area.

The N’awlins Gumbo Kings are playing at the Sherman Jazz Museum from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and the Bourbon Nights plan to play Dixieland Jazz at the Old Iron Post beginning at 7:00 p.m. Both events are free of charge.

To find out more information visit the Facebook page – “Sherman Main Street.”