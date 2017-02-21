Choctaw Nation hosts its 10th annual career fair

McAlester, OK -- If you're looking for work the Choctaw Nation is hosting their annual career fair.
The theme for this year’s fair is "Now Showing: Your Future."
Organizers say they want the event to connect people with employers and educational opportunities.
This years guest speaker is Gary "Litefoot" Davis and high school students that attend have a chance to win an Ipad.
"The most important thing is getting our people educated, trained, prepared for the workforce, and to help them get jobs," Stacy Shepherd said.
The fair is Wednesday from 10 to 2 p.m. in McAlester at the Southeast Expo Center and it’s free to everyone.
