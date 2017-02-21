Sherman Museum is Back Open After Months of Renovation

SHERMAN, TX-- The Sherman Museum finally opened their doors Tuesday after being closed for renovation.

For more than 100 years the Sherman Museum kept the history of Sherman alive, but last December history was put on hold after the museum closed for renovations.

Now two months later the museum is ready to breathe life into history again.

"Well I'm thrilled just to look up and see beautiful white walls and not see cracks and it's great to be open again we're getting ready to get into our spring season and it's going to be busy,” said Dan Steelman Executive Director of the Sherman Museum.

In celebration of their grand re-opening Steelman and his team are setting up several new exhibits including the “Dust Bowl Era” and “Texoma Time Travel,” giving people the opportunity to experience the history of Sherman from pre-historic times all the way up to the Civil War Era.

"The community loves this building,” said Steelman. “It’s one of thirteen Carnegie libraries left standing in Texas and it is a very important artifact to the city."

And the renovations are attracting new audiences.

"I would love to go there to see new things because I've never been there before,” said Karina Dominguez who lives in Sherman.

Steelman says the museum needs more visitors after taking a major hit in the pocketbook for renovations.

"Things are going to be tight for a while…but we'll just make the best with what we can,” he said.