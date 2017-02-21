City Votes on Water Pollution Issue

TISHOMINGO, OK - The City of Tishomingo passed a vote Tuesday night to protect their water supply that residents say is drying up.

The council passed a nuisance ordinance against mining operations because it's affecting their water.

Tishomingo has used Pennington creek as their water source since the mid 18 hundreds, but today, city officials say the small amount of water left, may be polluted by mining companies upstream.

Residents say there is no other way to get water in their city other than the spring fed creek that they have been using as a water source for the last one hundred and seventy five years.

One Local Rancher, Gary Greene said, "We must protect the creek as a source of water for the Tishomingo and the surrounding areas"

City officials sent a letter to residents urging them to come voice their opinions in tonight’s meeting.

The city was unable to comment to KTEN, but did say in a letter to citizens that they, "understand their obligation to protect the city's property rights and the citizens' water source."

If the notion passes, the city will vote to implement a nuisance ordinance against mining operations, who they say are using up the water supply and polluting what is left of it.

"The water level has dropped so much over the years that it stays stagnant most of the time,” Resident, Bailey Durrington said, “there’s... late June and July... it’s not really even real safe to swim in if you have an open cut, or anything like that."

Durrington says he has been an advocate of Pennington creek since he was young, and has lived near it for almost 40 years.

He says recently, there has been a noticeable difference in the amount of pollution in the creek, to the point that he refuses to drink the unfiltered water.

"We don't take care of the drinking water we do have, we are not gonna have any water that hasn’t been filtered, and that we have to pay extra money for the filtration," Durrington said.

The nuisance ordinance passed with a 5 to 0 vote.