Valley View man on trial accused of killing his mother

GRAYSON COUNTY -- The trial is underway for a North Texas man accused of killing his mother.

The Grayson County District Attorney's office says 31-year old Garth Claytor of Valley View decided to waive his right to council and will represent himself.

Today they finished jury selection and opening arguments.

Back in December of 2015 Collinsville police told us they found 58-year-old Shellia Claytor dead inside her home on Debbie Street during a welfare check.

Claytor was arrested by US Marshalls in Las Vegas.