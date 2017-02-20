Man accused of stealing from laundromat turns himself in - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Man accused of stealing from laundromat turns himself in

Posted:

VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- A man wanted for stealing from a North Texas laundromat has turned himself in after seeing his face all over social media.

Police in Van Alstyne say Robert McFarlane turned himself in Saturday.

He's accused of vandalizing a coin-operated machine about a week ago. Police posted surveillance pictures on Facebook, asking for the help identifying him.

He saw the post and apologized on Facebook.

"His face had been on social media, and knew that there was no reason to hide or continue to avoid it,” said Chief Tim Barnes with the department, “I'm sure people were contacting him also, but it was obvious by the pictures that it was him, and of course he came in and confessed."

He's been booked into Grayson County jail facing burglary charges. His bond was set at $2,500.

He faces up to a year in prison and a $400 fine.

