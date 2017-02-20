Several Arrested In Drug Ring Investigation

Travel and transportation costs are all on the rise this year, but so are the number of people planning vacations over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.More >>
Travel and transportation costs are all on the rise this year, but so are the number of people planning vacations over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.More >>
(CNN) -- Graco is recalling the harness restraints on more than 25,000 convertible child seats. The webbing on the My Ride 65 model belts may not safely restrain the child during a car crash.More >>
(CNN) -- Graco is recalling the harness restraints on more than 25,000 convertible child seats. The webbing on the My Ride 65 model belts may not safely restrain the child during a car crash.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- LaCore Enterprises will move its current manufacturing lab in Carrollton, Texas, to a much bigger space at the Cold Springs Industrial Park along State Highway 5 on the southern edge of Grayson County.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- LaCore Enterprises will move its current manufacturing lab in Carrollton, Texas, to a much bigger space at the Cold Springs Industrial Park along State Highway 5 on the southern edge of Grayson County.More >>
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- A Kingston, Oklahoma, man accused of pulling a gun on someone near a Madill school has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.More >>
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- A Kingston, Oklahoma, man accused of pulling a gun on someone near a Madill school has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are complaining about how two budget panels approved a $6.8 billion spending bill shortly before midnight that slashes spending to most Oklahoma state agencies.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are complaining about how two budget panels approved a $6.8 billion spending bill shortly before midnight that slashes spending to most Oklahoma state agencies.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The suspect is seen rummaging through three vehicles; he managed to get away with some electronics.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The suspect is seen rummaging through three vehicles; he managed to get away with some electronics.More >>
PAULS VALLEY, OK. – Police are investigating a shooting in Pauls Valley Tuesday night. Officials say shots rang out around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue.More >>
PAULS VALLEY, OK. – Police are investigating a shooting in Pauls Valley Tuesday night. Officials say shots rang out around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Your Friday night entertainment options are set for the summer months. Denison's Music on Main music series returns on May 26 with the polka/rock group Brave Combo headlining the first of 11 weekly concerts.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Your Friday night entertainment options are set for the summer months. Denison's Music on Main music series returns on May 26 with the polka/rock group Brave Combo headlining the first of 11 weekly concerts.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Treating neurological conditions like stroke, blood clots, and ruptured brain aneurysms is all about time.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Treating neurological conditions like stroke, blood clots, and ruptured brain aneurysms is all about time.More >>