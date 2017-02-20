Several Arrested In Drug Ring Investigation - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Several Arrested In Drug Ring Investigation

ARDMORE, OK - Six local women were arrested Friday in connection with a methamphetamine distribution ring.

Several raids on homes in the area lead to the six women being arrested Friday morning.

Sheriff Chris Bryant says the women were working for a ring leader; thirty-two year old Eric Jackson, who is currently in a state prison facing a number of felony charges. 

Carter county deputies worked hand in hand with the Oklahoma bureau of narcotics, as well as the Ardmore police department

Sheriff Chris Bryant says he is glad they can all work together for the good of the people in the area.

"The carter county sheriff’s office, as well as the other agencies around the county and state agencies that we, we are assisting, are all striving to make southern Oklahoma a better place to live."

All six of those women are currently being held in the carter county jail on drug distribution charges.

