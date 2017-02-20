Local High School Hosts Benefit Concert for Classmate with Cance - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Local High School Hosts Benefit Concert for Classmate with Cancer

Posted:

LONE GROVE, OK - A local school is making the best out of a tough situation after one of their classmates was diagnosed with cancer in January.

Emily Peery was not expecting the diagnosis, but she says with the support of her family and friends at Lone Grove high school, she is looking forward to a bright future.

Emily was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia on January 13th; a cancer she says has no cure.

She said, "There’s other leukemias that you can do chemotherapy and all that, but mine can't be cured unless I have a transplant."

Emily’s class mates and teachers at Lone Grove high school are stepping in to get her the help she needs.

After a number of other fund raisers, a benefit concert is scheduled to take place on February 28th in the schools new auditorium.

School officials say anyone is welcome to come show support.

"I think... Emily and her family plan to be there, and they want to be able to express their feelings of gratitude to the community and I think it’s gonna be a really neat opportunity, uh not only for our student body here but also for patrons in the community to be there," Principal, Chris Sudderth said.

Tickets will be $5 a piece, and every penny will go toward supporting Emily.

She says she couldn't be more thankful.

"It’s great to see the community and how much they support, you know, me, and everybody. It’s nice to see that the community and the school is just so supportive."

Emily’s supporters say her positive outlook on life is an encouraging part about her diagnosis.

"Um, Emily and her family have been really positive about it,” Emily’s friend, Abby Black said, “and they've had a really good attitude about it, so that's helped us as her friends be really supportive of her because of their positivity.

Tickets can be purchased at lone grove high school,  or at the door of the event.

