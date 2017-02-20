Young girl battling cancer getting letters from across the world

VAN ALSTYNE, TX- A 7 year old Van Alstyne girl who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer is getting cards and letters from all over..even from some big names.

After the diagnosis Katelyn's father says she lost her smile. So they asked for people to send cards and now they're coming in by the hundreds.

"As a parent it makes me very happy because it is putting her smile back on her face," said father Bobby Davis.

Two weeks ago the Davis family got the devastating news their little girl was battling cancer.

"She has a large tumor that's pushing all of her organs up into her chest. So it's hard for her to breathe and she can't even eat," said Davis.

Her father Bobby Davis says Katelyn has the prettiest smile you'll ever see, but that smile began to fade.

"As parents it's very scary to watch your child go through this," said Davis.

Working to bring Katelyn's precious smile back, the family asked for people to send cards. Little did they know they'd be coming from across the globe.

"Cards from Juno, Alaska, Anchorage, Waikiki, Hawaii and from the U.K.," said Davis.

One personal favorite is from a young boy just south of town.

"it's a hug monster. Not a heart. It's a hug monster. I want you to never give up. No matter how tired you are," Davis read from the card.

Even professional bull rider Cody Patton sending his thoughts and prayers to little Katelyn.

"In his letter he said once Katelyn is well he wants her to come to one of his events and he'd pay the admission for the entire family," said Davis.

Though Katelyn isn't home to read every one of them right now, her dad's sending pictures of them each day. He says the simple acts from strangers is spreading a powerful message.

"People still care. With all this crazy stuff that's going on in our country and in this world, our little 7 year old girl stood out," said Davis.

So far Katelyn has undergone three rounds of chemo. She will have treatments once a week for the next 13 months.

If you'd like to send Katelyn and her family a card you can mail it to Katelyn Davis 772 Eagle Point Road Van Alstyne, Texas 75495.