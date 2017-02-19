Motorcycle Crash Victim Hospitalized - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Motorcycle Crash Victim Hospitalized

SHERMAN, TX- A motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Sherman sent one man to the hospital.

    

Just before 3 p.m. Sherman Police say the driver of a motorcycle lost control and landed on its side near Dewey Street and Ida Road.

Police say the man broke his ankle and possibly his hip. The man was wearing a helmet at the time.

He was transported to TMC with non life threatening injuries