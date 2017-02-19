Motorcycle Crash Victim Hospitalized - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Motorcycle Crash Victim Hospitalized

Posted:

SHERMAN, TX- A motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Sherman sent one man to the hospital.

    

Just before 3 p.m. Sherman Police say the driver of a motorcycle lost control and landed on its side near Dewey Street and Ida Road.

Police say the man broke his ankle and possibly his hip. The man was wearing a helmet at the time.

He was transported to TMC with non life threatening injuries

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • TMC launches new neuro-intervention suite

    TMC launches new neuro-intervention suite

    DENISON, TX -- Treating neurological conditions like stroke, blood clots, and ruptured brain aneurysms is all about time. Vivek H. Tank, MD, an Interventional Neurologist on TMC's medical staff said, "Prior to having this room installed here, we had to ship the patients down to the other hospitals by helicopter. That was delaying treatment times by at least an hour and a half. So ninety minutes extra time where the brain was starved of oxygen leads to poorer outcomes."...More >>
    DENISON, TX -- Treating neurological conditions like stroke, blood clots, and ruptured brain aneurysms is all about time. Vivek H. Tank, MD, an Interventional Neurologist on TMC's medical staff said, "Prior to having this room installed here, we had to ship the patients down to the other hospitals by helicopter. That was delaying treatment times by at least an hour and a half. So ninety minutes extra time where the brain was starved of oxygen leads to poorer outcomes."...More >>

  • Women's Choice Award goes to Sherman hospital

    Women's Choice Award goes to Sherman hospital

    KTENKTEN

    SHERMAN, TX -- Women say they like their patient experience at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman. That's why the facility has been named one of the nation's top hospitals by the 2017 Women's Choice Awards. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- Women say they like their patient experience at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman. That's why the facility has been named one of the nation's top hospitals by the 2017 Women's Choice Awards. 

    More >>

  • Sherman teen charged with truck burglary

    Sherman teen charged with truck burglary

    Chaze Dugger / Sherman PDChaze Dugger / Sherman PD

    SHERMAN, TX -- A teenager is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after a homeowner caught him burglarizing his truck. Sherman police arrested Chaze Dugger in the 400 block of McClain Drive early Friday morning. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- A teenager is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after a homeowner caught him burglarizing his truck. Sherman police arrested Chaze Dugger in the 400 block of McClain Drive early Friday morning. 

    More >>
    •   