Car Crash Fatalities in Fannin County

FANNIN COUNTY, TX- Crews in Fannin County worked an intense and deadly crash this weekend that tragically killed three people. The road was shut down for five hours. The impact caused both cars to go up in flames and it was caught on camera.

Surveillance video catches the scary moments when a pickup truck hits a car head on and causes an explosion.

"We've seen some other angles. You know I guess you could say the cars, right on impact did engulf," said Leonard Fireman Tyler McCarley.

Leonard Fire says late Saturday a red pickup was headed north on Highway 69 when it hit a car head on while going around a curve. Seconds later another car hit the truck from behind.

"The vehicles were going in excess of 50 -60 miles an hour around this curve here. One of them was definitely going possibly faster than that," said McCarley.

While the cause is still under investigation, crews say they were alerted by another county about a possible reckless driver believed to be the pickup involved in the crash.

"He already had some calls out we believe for reckless driving and things like that in Hunt County," said McCarley.

The people who hit the truck from behind only suffered minor injuries. The man driving the pickup and two women in the other car were killed instantly. Crews say they frantically worked and prayed to save them.

"Leonard PD had already told us there was people inside the vehicles. We didn't know at the time if they were deceased or not. So from that aspect we were concerned and wanted to work quickly to get the fires out and hoping there was a chance we could save even one of them," said McCarley.

The tragic images show it all. Fire crews say it's unlike any other crash they've been called to.

"We've got two cars that were fully on fire, batteries, tires exploding, and things like that. It was a loud scene for sure," said McCarley.

Leonard Police is investigating the crash. The names of the victims have not yet been released.