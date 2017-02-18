Police Investigating Death of Howe Business Owner

HOWE, TX -- Police in Howe are investigating the death of a business owner.

Police say they found 53-year old Kevin Frantz unresponsive inside his shop, Frantz Repair Service on Friday.

Police responded to a welfare call, after a family member contacted them saying they couldn't reach him.

Police say they had to force their way into his business.

The Justice of Peace pronounced Frantz dead.

Frantz was a former assistant fire chief for the Howe Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.