Local Community Helps Raise Money for Boy Battling Malaria

DENISON, TX—A community pulled together on Saturday to raise money for a young Denison boy battling a life-threatening disease.

15-month-old Stryder Davis is in the fight of his life. His short time in this world has been spent in and out of the hospital after being born three months early.

Stryder became infected with two viruses that attacked his lungs, leading to more severe complications.

"He just went downhill from there and he ended having to be on ‘ECMO,’ which is a life support machine and then the ECMO caused him to get a whole in his heart which caused him to have two open heart surgeries,” said Rebekah Davis, Stryder’s mother.

And to make matters worse, Friday night Stryder was diagnosed with malaria.

"It's devastating, one minute you don't know if your child is going to live the next minute he's going to be okay and now he has an infectious disease, and the treatment for that could be 19 days long,” said Davis.

With medical bills racking up Stryder and his parents are in need of a miracle.

"He is just going through a difficult time in his life and he's showing us how to be strong,” Davis said.

Jenifer Roberts, a family friend, saw that the family was struggling and decided to organize a benefit called “Staying Strong for Stryder,” to help raise money for their medical bills.

"I saw two parents who were having a hard time they couldn't make the income that they needed and the hospital bills were adding up so we wanted to do something,” Roberts said.

On Saturday, more than 100 people in the Denison community came together and participated in a golf tournament, bake sale, and silent auction. Roberts says their goal is to raise $10,000.

Davis says her baby boy has a long road to recovery and this benefit will help him continue to get the best medical care.

"My son needs the best, he has been through too much…we don't need to just do half of anything,” she said. “We're going to do the best and find the best, no matter what."

Davis says she’s overwhelmed and thankful for the community’s support.