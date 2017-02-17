A school district puts rumors to rest - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

A school district puts rumors to rest

KINGSTON, OK -- School officials in Kingston want parents to know rumors that a school is infested with bed bugs are not true.

Superintendent Ron Whipkey says after they found one or two bed bugs at a school they followed health department procedures and brought in a professional exterminator.

He says it turns out there was no infestation and Terminix told them they're bed bug free.

The district can't reveal which school or child may have brought in the bed bugs but they stress there's no reason for parents to worry.

