UPDATE: One person dead, another hurt after crash in Denison

SHERMAN, TX -- Homeowners in the upscale golf course subdivision of Preston Club say they welcome the city water and sewer services Sherman will provide.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Homeowners in the upscale golf course subdivision of Preston Club say they welcome the city water and sewer services Sherman will provide.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said deputies were dispatched to the indoor range on Highway 70 around noon and determined that the 38-year-old suspect shot a 58-year-old Ardmore resident outside the building.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said deputies were dispatched to the indoor range on Highway 70 around noon and determined that the 38-year-old suspect shot a 58-year-old Ardmore resident outside the building.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- Troopers said Bryson Paulin, 26, suffered massive injuries after driving his pickup truck over the center line on State Highway 78. His vehicle slammed into another pickup just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK -- Troopers said Bryson Paulin, 26, suffered massive injuries after driving his pickup truck over the center line on State Highway 78. His vehicle slammed into another pickup just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
ADA, OK -- A Pontotoc County jury has found R.J. Thompson guilty on all six counts he faced, ranging from kidnapping to rape.More >>
ADA, OK -- A Pontotoc County jury has found R.J. Thompson guilty on all six counts he faced, ranging from kidnapping to rape.More >>
DENISON, TX-- A floor tech at Texoma Medical Center in Denison is being praised after making a difference in a patient's life.More >>
PONTOTOC, OK--- One family in Pontotoc is counting their blessings after being safely evacuated from a flood during Friday night's storm. "Well you know this is our home and the thought of losing it..." said Debra Poe who lives in Pontotoc. A frightening thought that almost became a reality for Debra Poe overnight after Mother Nature unleashed its power. Poe says she and her family went to take shelter in a friend’s storm cellar after a tornado...More >>
PONTOTOC, OK--- One family in Pontotoc is counting their blessings after being safely evacuated from a flood during Friday night's storm.More >>
Stormy weather continued into the early hours of Saturday morning after an evening filled with tornado and flood warnings in the region.More >>
Stormy weather continued into the early hours of Saturday morning after an evening filled with tornado and flood warnings in the region.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Conner McDougall has ongoing medical needs, but the money to pay for his care is now in jeopardy at the Oklahoma Capitol as lawmakers struggle to balance the state budget.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Conner McDougall has ongoing medical needs, but the money to pay for his care is now in jeopardy at the Oklahoma Capitol as lawmakers struggle to balance the state budget.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The DiamondBack Pain and Wellness Centers in two Texoma cities were raided by Drug Enforcement Agency and FBI agents Friday.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The DiamondBack Pain and Wellness Centers in two Texoma cities were raided by Drug Enforcement Agency and FBI agents Friday.More >>