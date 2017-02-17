UPDATE: One person dead, another hurt after crash in Denison - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

UPDATE: One person dead, another hurt after crash in Denison

Posted:

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Texas State Troopers have identified the two men involved in a fatal crash Friday night in Denison.

Troopers say 47 year old Thomas Reunard of Sherman was killed after being ejected from his car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It happened on Davy Lane in Grayson County.

Troopers say Reunard was speeding when his car went airborne on a hill then rolled into the creek.

Passenger, 22 year old Stephen Johnson of Anna was flown to a hospital in Plano.

There’s no update on his condition at this time.

    •   