Gunter Duo signs NLIs

Gunter, TX -- Gunter duo Trey Carr and Colson Stovall have done it all together this season, so it's only fitting they signed their NLIs together.
Carr is headed to Austin College, while Stovall is taking his talents to Culver-Stockton College over in Canton, MO.
Both are excited about their future and thankful they could share this moment with family and each other.
