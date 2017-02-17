Driver in Sherman crashes, car ends up in creek

SHERMAN, TX -- It was a scary commute to work for a driver in Sherman Friday morning, when her car left the road and ended up in a creek.

Police say it happened around 9 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 75 and Park Avenue.

Officers say the driver hit the embankment, lost control and left the highway ending up almost under the bridge.

That driver was transported to a local hospital with what we are told are minor injuries.

The Sherman Hazmat Crew was called to the scene because they were afraid oil may be leaking into Post Oak Creek.