Flu Cases on the Rise in Texoma; One Flu Related Death in Bryan County

SOUTHERN OK, NORTH TEXAS -- The weather may have warmed up, but the flu season isn't over just yet.

Health officials say they've seen a spike in the virus around Texoma, and it's not too late to get your flu shot.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the number of flu-related deaths and hospitalizations continue to go up, and usually peaks around February in this area.

Since the beginning of flu season this past September, 28 people have died in Oklahoma, including one in Bryan County this month due to the virus.

Up to 1,127 people have been hospitalized due to it, majority of them being 65 years and older.

Flu cases are on the rise in Texas too, their flu season began in October.

Health officials say it'll be 5 to 7 more weeks before flu season comes to an end, so it's important to still get vaccinated if you haven't already.

They especially encourage high risk people like children, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions.

“First and foremost get your flu shot, even if you have not received it this year, it's not too late, it does take about two weeks to take effect, but still go get it,” said Lisa Maynard, with the Bryan County Health Department.

Health experts say other preventative measures include washing your hands, eating well, and exercising.

And if do experience flu like symptoms, it's important to immediately seek a doctor.

They say antiviral medicine works best within 48 hours.

As far the effectiveness of this seasons vaccinations, health officials say it's hard to pin point exactly which strain of the virus will be rampant during a flu season.

“They (researchers) base it on the flu they saw in the previous year, they develop the vaccine for the next year, and they're hoping to get it as close as they can to what they've seen,” said Maynard.

That means it's always better to get the flu shot, then go without it.

If you still need to get vaccinated, the Bryan County Health Department is offering free flu shots to anyone 6 months or older.