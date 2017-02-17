Local Fire Department Gives Free Smoke Alarms

ARDMORE, OK - The fire department in Ardmore is making sure the community stays safe by handing out free smoke alarms to the entire city.

Firefighters are starting the project Saturday morning, and will be going door to door in Ardmore handing out over 500 smoke alarms, and installing them with no cost.

Those smoke alarms have been provided by the red cross.

Tomorrow’s handout will start at Anderson Southeast in Ardmore, and go to Martin Luther King.

The department says, if you would like to get a new smoke alarm to make sure someone over the age of eighteen is home. Jason Woidziak with the Ardmore fire department said, "any residents that would like to come and help volunteer to help put up smoke detectors are also welcome to do so, I would suggest bringing a powered uh, screw gun or a power drill. And uh, we are meeting at 8 o'clock at the red cross building on northwest boulevard."And, if you are from the area but will not be home Saturday morning, you can call the fire department and set up an appointment.