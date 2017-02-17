Local Fire Department Gives Free Smoke Alarms - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Local Fire Department Gives Free Smoke Alarms

Posted:

ARDMORE, OK - The fire department in Ardmore is making sure the community stays safe by handing out free smoke alarms to the entire city.

Firefighters are starting the project Saturday morning, and will be going door to door in Ardmore handing out over 500 smoke alarms, and installing them with no cost.

Those smoke alarms have been provided by the red cross.

Tomorrow’s handout will start at Anderson Southeast in Ardmore, and go to Martin Luther King.

The department says, if you would like to get a new smoke alarm to make sure someone over the age of eighteen is home. Jason Woidziak with the Ardmore fire department said, "any residents that would like to come and help volunteer to help put up smoke detectors are also welcome to do so, I would suggest bringing a powered uh, screw gun or a power drill. And uh, we are meeting at 8 o'clock at the red cross building on northwest boulevard."And, if you are from the area but will not be home Saturday morning, you can call the fire department and set up an appointment.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Going the extra mile; TMC floor tech brings smile back to little boy

    Going the extra mile; TMC floor tech brings smile back to little boy

    GRAYSON COUNTY, TX- A floor tech at Texoma Medical Center in Denison is being praised after making a difference in patients life. It was a routine day of cleaning floors down hospital halls at TMC. The giant machine loud enough that peaked an interest in 4 year old Landyn  George. "It cleaned the floor and then it went and stayed in the other room," said Landyn. Landyn was admitted to the hospital for respiratory distress. Stuck in a hospital room for three days. ...More >>
    GRAYSON COUNTY, TX- A floor tech at Texoma Medical Center in Denison is being praised after making a difference in patients life. It was a routine day of cleaning floors down hospital halls at TMC. The giant machine loud enough that peaked an interest in 4 year old Landyn  George. "It cleaned the floor and then it went and stayed in the other room," said Landyn. Landyn was admitted to the hospital for respiratory distress. Stuck in a hospital room for three days. ...More >>

  • Pontotoc family safely evacuated from flood

    Pontotoc family safely evacuated from flood

    PONTOTOC, OK--- One family in Pontotoc is counting their blessings after being safely evacuated from a flood during Friday night's storm.  "Well you know this is our home and the thought of losing it..." said Debra Poe who lives in Pontotoc. A frightening thought that almost became a reality for Debra Poe overnight after Mother Nature unleashed its power. Poe says she and her family went to take shelter in a friend’s storm cellar after a tornado...

    More >>

    PONTOTOC, OK--- One family in Pontotoc is counting their blessings after being safely evacuated from a flood during Friday night's storm.  "Well you know this is our home and the thought of losing it..." said Debra Poe who lives in Pontotoc. A frightening thought that almost became a reality for Debra Poe overnight after Mother Nature unleashed its power. Poe says she and her family went to take shelter in a friend’s storm cellar after a tornado...

    More >>

  • Storms bring funnel clouds and flooding to Texoma

    Storms bring funnel clouds and flooding to Texoma

    Courtesy Montana DurantCourtesy Montana Durant

    Stormy weather continued into the early hours of Saturday morning after an evening filled with tornado and flood warnings in the region.

    More >>

    Stormy weather continued into the early hours of Saturday morning after an evening filled with tornado and flood warnings in the region.

    More >>
    •   